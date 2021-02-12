Wireless Connectivity Market 2021 Revenue, Industry Growth, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Wireless Connectivity Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Wireless Connectivity Market -Overview

The budding demand for IoT is estimated to influence the wireless connectivity market 2020. The SEM industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which elucidates market options for expansion. An income of USD 96.08 billion is forecasted at a CAGR of 13.4% by 2023.

The fast progress in radio frequencies, internet, and IoT are likely to push the global expansion of the wireless connectivity market in the coming period. Also, the need for wireless sensor networks for building smart infrastructure is forecasted to spur the wireless connectivity market.

Competitive Analysis

The recalibration of the supply chain is estimated to be another area for market expansion in the upcoming period. The currency inflow is estimated to be restricted in the upcoming period, which may create further problems for the overall market growth. Current disequilibrium in the market forces has led to the market players adopting a more cautious approach to growth and development strategies. The expansion of the market has currently come close to a standstill with government agencies and trade bodies, introducing a stimulus to pick up the pace of development in the global market. The planning and forecasting for human capital in the market is estimated to be a crucial area for focus in the years ahead. Advances in production style and technologies are estimated to gain precedence in the coming years as areas of innovation. The support provided by regulations is estimated to stave off the effects of the downturn considerably in the coming period.

The vital contenders in the Wireless Connectivity Market are Cisco Systems Inc (US), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (US), QUALCOMM Inc. (US), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) among others.

Industry Segments

The segmental examination of the wireless connectivity market is carried out on the basis of technology, deployment, application, type and region. Based on the technology, the wireless connectivity market is segmented into GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, ultra-wideband, Wi-Fi, cellular, Zigbee, and others. Based on the deployment, the wireless connectivity market is segmented into gateways, cloud, control devices, and others. The application basis of segmenting the wireless connectivity market comprises of healthcare, wearable devices, energy, automotive, public safety, consumer electronics and others. Based on the type, the wireless connectivity market is segmented into wireless personal area network (WPAN), wireless local area network (WLAN), satellite (GNSS), and cellular M2M. Based on the region, the wireless connectivity market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the regions.

Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the wireless connectivity market includes Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the regions. The Asia-Pacific regional market is anticipated to direct the global market for wireless connectivity in the forecast period. The nations of Japan, India, and South Korea, China, dictates the wireless connectivity market in the Asia-Pacific. The wireless connectivity market is increasing very swiftly as they are mounting with the implementation of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices. The regional Asia-Pacific market has the prime adoption and operation rate of smartphones & tablets; consequently, it controls the principal market share. Furthermore, the smart city project declaration in countries of India and China is anticipated to compel the wireless connectivity market in the Asia-Pacific throughout forecast period. The wireless connectivity market in the North American region is also anticipated to develop at a faster rate throughout the forecast period due to the existence of key IT & Telecom vendors. Also the adoption of novel technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence are estimated to boost the North American regional market.

Intended Audience:

Original equipment manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Software providers

Component providers

Manufacturers of electronic devices

Investors

Industrial end users

Research institutes

