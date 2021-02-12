Landfill Gas Market to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic 2017 2026

Increasing demand for alternative energy sources has prompted the use of landfills containing biodegradable materials in production of combustible gases. A mixture of these gases, which is collectively identified as landfill gas, is used as a key source of supplying hydrocarbons in production of heat and other forms of energy. Governments from several parts of the world are adopting measures towards natural anaerobic decomposition of the collected organic waste in landfills.

Check detailed analysis of ABC market by Application, Segment & Regions here: (sample) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=429

As a result of activities instrumented by microorganisms, a mixture of different gases being drawn from these landfills is finding an ideal replacement to fossil fuel components of natural gas. High in methane, the utilization of landfill gas continues to gain traction in domestic applications such as supplying power to homes in the form of natural gas. Easy procurement of landfill gas and low capital expenditure in production continues to relieve the stress on solar energy as the most exploited renewable energy resource.

According to Fact.MR, the global landfill gas market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR with respect to value during the period of forecast, 2017-2026. Increasing demand for methane will continue to drive the production of landfill gas in the foreseeable future. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, landfill gas market would reach an estimate of over US$ 1 Bn. Effectiveness of landfill gas in supplanting natural gas across wide range of applications will further boost the expansion of global landfill gas market through 2026.

Get Special Pricing on Premium Reports: (Buy Now) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=429

3 Key Insights from the Report

With respect to region, the global landfill gas market growth is influenced by the adoption of landfill gas across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The North America landfill gas market is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and is the largest with a high market valuation. Moreover, Europe is poised to retain its second place and is the second largest region in the landfill gas market. APEJ landfill gas market is projected to rise at the highest value CAGR throughout the forecast period

China is the most lucrative regional market in APEJ that has extensively contributed to the growth of the landfill gas market in APEJ region. This growth can be attributed towards favorable government initiatives for environmental protection of harmful emissions as well as increasing direct use projects in China. In addition, India and Australia are also significant contributors to the growth of the landfill gas market in APEJ

Upgraded segment by application category is poised to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years. The upgraded segment is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. However, direct use segment is the most attractive and is anticipated to cement its dominance in the global landfill gas market during the forecast period

The report has identified the leading producers of landfill gas in the global market. These include, Waste Management, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environment S.A, Pennon Group Plc., SUEZ SA, Kohler Co., Inc., Aria Energy Corp, Granite Acquisition, Inc., Vectren Corporation, and Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd. Majority of the landfill gas produced in the world will be procured from municipal solid waste. However, players in the global landfill gas market will continue to remain in distress for flouting environmental laws that curb the production of greenhouse gases such as methane, which are a key component of landfill gasses.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions: (Customization) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=429

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates