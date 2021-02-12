Global TRUCK FREIGHT Research Report 2026 

Global Truck Freight Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Truck Freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Truck Freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

DHL Group

Sinotrans

GEODIS

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker Logistics

Panalpina

DSV

J.B. Hunt

Nippon Express

Agility Logistics

YRC Freight

Hellmann

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

MGA international

Fracht

FedEx Freight

Estes Express Lines

XPO Logistics

Saia Motor Freight

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Less Than Truckload

Partial Truckload

Full Truckload

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Truck Freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Truck Freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Truck Freight are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

