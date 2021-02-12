Global Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Cruelty free cosmetics have become a major trend of late due increased awareness due to increased animal rights awareness. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to Consumer and Retail sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The industry is expected to expand at an unmatched CAGR rate in the forecast period while achieving high revenue levels.

Cruelty free cosmetics have become popular of late and are witnessing increased demand due to increased consumer awareness about the side effects of animal testing especially in the cosmetics sector. Sale of perfumes & fragrances in the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market Size is also experiencing growth at a higher rate during the forecast period. Mass penetration in the target demographic and increased promotions have been effective in bolstering demand of this sector to positive levels.

Industry Segments

The cruelty free cosmetics market has been segmented based on product type, form and distribution channels.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global cruelty-free cosmetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe has the major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Increased production of cruelty-free cosmetics in major European countries is projected to generate a high revenue from Europe region during the given forecast period. Changing consumer preferences for natural and vegan products will support the sale of cruelty-free cosmetics in various region during the forecast period. The major importers of cruelty-free cosmetics include U.S., China, U.K., Germany, and Singapore. Based on the higher demand for personal care products especially in female population, the import and export of cruelty-free cosmetics for manufacturing such products in the developed countries is expected to rise at a steady rate.

Global Competitive Analysis

The entry of new industry players in the segment has initiated a trend of volume-driven growth that has been observed to intensify with the addition of new and advanced products. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Companies are capturing & solidifying their share of the market segment, by competing and experimenting with various advantage points.

The key players profiled in the global Cruelty-Free Cosmetics market are L’Oréal S.A. (France), COVER FX Skin Care Inc. (Canada), INIKA Organic (Australia), Spectrum Collections (U.K.), Kat Von D Beauty (U.S.), Beauty B (U.S.), PHB Ethical Beauty (U.K.)

Latest Industry News:

Jan 2018 Beauty brand Lush has launched a romantic new collection for Valentine’s Day, including 23 cruelty-free and vegan products. The line will be available from January 19th in stores and online. The cruelty-free brand has included previous customer favorites as part of the range.

Dec 2017 Beauty Bakeries, a beauty brand that mixes the goodness of bakeries with makeup, has released a sweet product that’s going to have lots of people ready to eat their lipstick called “Nude-tella,” .The founder of Beauty Bakerie, is enthusiastic about the company’s animal-free, cruelty-free products. In addition to being vegan (free of animal products and animal testing) and smudge-free, the lipsticks are waterproof and long-lasting..

