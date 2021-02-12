Global UNITED STATES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR AUTOMOTIVE Research Report 2026 

Global and United States Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Scope and Market Size
Artificial Intelligence for Automotive market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning
Neural Networks
Market segment by Application, split into
Autonomous Driving
Driver and Passenger Personalization and Enhancement
Enhanced Ability to Capture Data
Other
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Artificial Intelligence for Automotive market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
AImotive
Argo AI
Astute Solutions
Audi
BMW
