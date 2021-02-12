Stacker cum Reclaimer Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2028

Consumption of coal remains strong across industries due to its low price, which is also leading to strong sales of coal handling systems, globally. These systems are an integral part of a plant’s material flow and coal quality management. Coal handling system are largely used across industries, especially at coal mining plants, thermal power stations, and ports. Even though developed regions of the world are pushing for use of renewable energy, overall, coal mining across the world, especially APEJ, which is the largest market, is increasing, consequently leading to more demand for efficient coal handling systems.

Fact.MR analysis points towards steady growth of the global coal handling system market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Coal Handling System Market Report

In the region of Asia Pacific, demand for the coal management systems is expected to surge on the back of increasing capacity expansions, particularly in India and China. As such, APEJ will hold more than two-third share of the overall market through 2030.

Demand from coal mines in high across North America, while in the rest of the world, demand is high for operations at thermal power plants.

By product, conveyors hold the top spot as far as sales of coal handling systems are concerned.

Technological advancements will play a huge role in advancing sales over the coming years.

“In the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to trade and other restrictions, industrial activities suffered a blow, which reduced demand for coal handling equipment. However, as restrictions have been eased, demand has picked up and is getting back to its original growth trajectory,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Important Market Movements

Notwithstanding of pollution issues, India authorized 13 GW thermal plants from January 2017 to August 2018.

Growth of the coal handling system market is likely to be threatened by increasing inclination of industrial sectors towards renewable sources of energy such as solar, wind, and bio-electricity, due to emissions concerns.

The Chinese government pledged to invest around US$ 360 billion in the renewable sector before 2020.

ThyssenKrupp AG signed a contract with Doosan Power Systems India, with a view of providing coal management systems worth around US$ 115 million for two big thermal projects in UP, India.

Famur SA signed an energy and mining expansion agreement, and has strengthened its position in the market in Poland with the Polish Development Fund.

In 2016, in an attempt to improve its position in Russia, Metso Corporation broadened its agreement with Sever Minerals.

What Does the Future Hold?

Leading companies such as FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Metso Corporation, FAM Förderanlagen Magdeburg, and IHI Transport Machinery Co., collectively hold around 35% of the market share. These big companies have been found to be focusing on tapping the Asia-Pacific region due to its high thermal power potential.

The technology of HELE (High-Efficiency Low Emission) has recently seen increasing acceptance, as it helps enhance a power plant’s capacity while controlling the emission of carbon dioxide. Comparatively low amount of carbon consumption per unit of electricity produced, less environmental footprint, and positive efficiency results from the generation of electricity fired by coal, which is why, penetration of HELE plants will increase in this industry.

Valuable Insights into Coal Handling System Market Report

The study on the coal handling system market contains a comprehensive review of key participating companies in the development and administration of coal handling systems. Key companies have been listed in the market study. Competitive fields include SWOT analysis, analysis of product portfolio, main developments of coal management systems, strategic alliances, strategies, and finance. The report provides vital insight into regional trends that influence the sales of coal handling systems, along with macroeconomic and industry-specific elements that influence the industry. The coal handling system market report offers an overview of historical evidence, current scenario, future trends, and estimates on sales and demand, all bifurcated by under segments – application (coal mines, thermal power plants, sea ports, and others) and product (conveyors, feeders, reclaimers, ship loaders & unloaders, stackers, stackers cum reclaimers, and wagon tripplers and wagon loaders), across 7 major regions of the world.

