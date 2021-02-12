Wear Resistant Steel Plate Market Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares 2019-2027

Strong resurgence of end-use industries, spearheaded by mining, especially in Asia Pacific, is creating a highly conducive environment for growth of the wear-resistant steel plates market. Manufacturers of heavy machinery equipment are preferring wear resistant steel plates over conventional steel plates, as these have significantly longer lifespan at a marginal cost difference. Attributed to the above facts and rising demand for high-strength low-alloy (HSLA) steel from agricultural, automotive and mining industry, the global wear resistant steel plate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=522

Key Takeaways of Wear Resistant Steel Plate Market:

The use of wear resistant steel plates in agriculture is set to increase in terms of market share over the long term forecast, however, mining will retain the lion’s share in the wear resistant steel plate market.

Demand for wear resistant steel plates has witnessed a spike on account of growing emphasis on improving efficiency in carrying out complex excavation projects.

The rapid growth of mining as an industry will drive the demand for wear resistant steel plates, creating an absolute $ opportunity of ~US$ 570 Mn by the end of 2029

Hardness combined with good formability- the AR400 segment is projected to witness steady growth in the global wear resistant steel plate market.

With high tensile strength and its predominant use as a structural steel, A514 will cater to nearly 40% of the global demand in the wear resistant steel plate market till 2029

APEJ is expected to continue its supremacy in terms of demand, accounting for close to half the global demand.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=522

“On account of its long-term advantages, demand for high quality wear resistant steel plates has been growing in the agriculture and automotive industry and in the range of new applications which include acidic & freezing environments, the recycling business and municipal waste”

Wear Resistant Steel Plate Market: Competitive Landscape

ArcelorMittal is a key stakeholder facing stiff competition from other prominent players such as SSAB AB, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, and Ansteel Group Corporation. The wear resistant steel plate market is well matured, however it has plenty of room for improvement. Top stakeholders are focusing on expansion of production capacity, mining contracts and have done billions of dollars of investment for mergers and acquisitions to leverage the huge potential in the wear resistant steel plate market.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=522

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates