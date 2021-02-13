Global High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

The global High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Furukawa Electric

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

CCP

Fukuda

KINWA

Jinbao Electronics

Circuit Foil

LS Mtron

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

10μm

9μm

8μm

Below 8μm

Segment by Application

Printed Circuit Board

Lithium-ion Batteries

Other