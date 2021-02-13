Global IT Training Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).
IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C (business-to-consumer), B2G (business-to-government), and B2B (business-to-business) training. More number of institution have begun to offer informal and social learning platforms to teach IT, which has changed the learning landscape over the past decade.
In 2018, the global IT Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Training development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CGS
Firebrand
Global Knowledge
IBM
New Horizon
Avnet Academy
Corpex
Dell
ExecuTrain
ExitCertified
Fast Lane
GP Strategies
HP
ILX Group
Infopro Learning
Infosec Institute
ITpreneurs
Koenig Solutions
Learning Tree International
Learnsocial
NetCom Learning
NIIT
Onlc Training Centers
QA
SAP
SkillSoft
TATA Interactive System
Technology Transfer Service
TTA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infrastructure
Development
Database
Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Individuals
SMEs
Enterprise
Government Organizations
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the IT Training development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Training are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
