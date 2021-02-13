Global Online Recruitment Platform Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website.

In 2018, the global Online Recruitment Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Recruitment Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Recruitment Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Market segment by Application, split into

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Recruitment Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Recruitment Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Recruitment Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.