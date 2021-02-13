Global Ceramic BBQ Grills Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

There are many advantages of ceramic grills vs. traditional grills. Cooking on ceramic is a totally different cooking experience. Ceramic grills have the ability to quickly heat to a much higher temperature which allows you to sear meats properly and then cook them at a lower temperature. The special dome shape and ceramic materials used in the construction of ceramic grills, allows for more efficient use of charcoal, and retains heat much better than traditional grills. This helps meat hold moisture, and opening the grill to add sauce or cheese to meats does not lower the temperature of the ceramic so cooking temperature resumes within about 30 seconds. Ceramic grills also cook from all sides, not just the bottom like traditional grills. Another advantage is, rather than having a traditional grill and a separate smoker, a ceramic grill combines grill, brick oven, and a smoker for direct or indirect cooking.

The global Ceramic BBQ Grills market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ceramic BBQ Grills market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Ceramic BBQ Grills in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Ceramic BBQ Grills in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ceramic BBQ Grills market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ceramic BBQ Grills market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Primo Ceramic Grills

Char-Broil

Onward Manufacturing Company

Char-Griller

Landmann

Kamado Joe

Grill Dome

Saffire Grill

Black Olive Grill

Vision Grills

Komodo Kamado

Big Green Egg

Bravo Kamado Grills

Ceramic BBQ Grills market size by Type

Built-In Grills

Freestanding Grills

Portable Grills

Ceramic BBQ Grills market size by Applications

Family Use

Commercial Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Ceramic BBQ Grills market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ceramic BBQ Grills market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ceramic BBQ Grills companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Ceramic BBQ Grills submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ceramic BBQ Grills are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ceramic BBQ Grills market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.