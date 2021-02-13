Global Application Service Provider (ASP) Hosting Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Application Service Provider (ASP) Hosting Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Application Service Provider (ASP) Hosting Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software (US)
CenturyLink (US)
Fujitsu (Japan)
HCL (India)
IBM (US)
SMS Management & Technology (Australia)
Unisys (US)
Virtustream (US)
Wipro (India)
YASH Technologies (US)
Mindtree (India)
Navisite (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operational services
Application service desk
Application hosting
Application security and disaster recovery
Application infrastructure
Market segment by Application, split into
Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
