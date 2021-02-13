Global 2015-2023 World E-Prescribing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact

Summary

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Stand-alone systems

Integrated systems

By End-User / Application

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

By Company

Cerner Corporation

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Allscripts

Athenahealth

IMedX

DrFirst

Emdeon

EClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion

Bizmatics

HealthFusion.