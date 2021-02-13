Global Cold Forgings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Cold Forgings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Forgings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cold Forgings market is segmented into

Custom Forging

Captive Forging

Catalog Forging

Segment by Application, the Cold Forgings market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace

Agricultural

General Industrial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cold Forgings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cold Forgings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cold Forgings Market Share Analysis

Cold Forgings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cold Forgings business, the date to enter into the Cold Forgings market, Cold Forgings product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Precision Castparts Corp

Arconic

Nippon Steel & SumitomoMetal

KOBELCO

Thyssenkrupp

Aichi Steel

Eramet Group

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Bharat Forge Limited

Avic Heavy Machinery

VSMPO-AVISMA

Allegheny Technologies

WanXiang

FAW

VDM Metals