Global Knee Cartilage Repairing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Cartilage is the rubbery and soft material present in bone joints and prevents the friction between the bones. The knee cartilage available in the market include fibrocartilage, articular cartilage, and elastic cartilage. Cartilage damage mainly occurs due to the osteoarticular disease, various physiological conditions, and accidents. Damage to the cartilage restricts normal movements of the knee causing pain and often occurs after traumatic and twisting injuries of the knee. Knee cartilage repair is beneficial for the conditions like delayed unions, slow healing wounds, and malunions.

ALSO READ : https://topsitenet.com/article/844977-global-content-creation-and-social-marketing-tools-marketresearch-report-2026/

Knee cartilage repairing market is growing at a significant CAGR due to the increase in the geriatric population. The increase in obese population, rising incidence of sports injuries, osteoarthritis, and chondrodystrophic leading are the major factors driving the growth of knee cartilage repairing market over the forecast period. Technological advancements, the rise in number of accidents & related injuries and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical products are the key factors boosting the growth of knee cartilage repairing market. However, the high cost of therapy and unfavourable reimbursement scenario are the major restraining factors of the knee cartilage repairing market. Complexities of cartilage repair surgeries are also expected to hamper the growth of knee repairing market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s517/sh/910e0a01-0322-416e-8f8d-0013fc569989/2e429b413494147569025e76e75661c7

The knee cartilage repairing market is segmented on the basis of treatment modality, by application, procedure type, and end-user.

Based on treatment modality, knee cartilage repairing market has been segmented into the following:

ALSO READ : http://inoshpille.isblog.net/global-content-creation-and-social-marketing-tools-marketcompetition-opportunities-and-challenges-2020-2026-14988711

Cell based approaches

Chondrocyte Transplantation

Growth factor technology

Stem cells

Non-cell based approaches

Tissue scaffolds

Cell-free composites

ALSO READ : http://inoshpille.aioblogs.com/50734534/global-content-creation-and-social-marketing-tools-marketupcoming-trends-growth-drivers-and-challenges-2020-2026

Based on application, knee cartilage repairing market has been segmented into the following:

Hyaline cartilage

Fibrocartilage

Based on procedure type, knee cartilage repairing market has been segmented into the following:

ALSO READ : http://inoshpille.alltdesign.com/global-content-creation-and-social-marketing-tools-marketanalysis-trends-and-opportunities-2020-2026-17975298

Arthroscopic Chondroplasty

Osteochondral grafts transplantation

Autologous Chondrocyte

Implants transplant

Cell-based cartilage resurfacing

Microfracture

Others

Based on the end-user, knee cartilage repairing market has been segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centres

Rising incidence and prevalence of obesity and diabetes is expected to propel the knee cartilage repairing market over the forecast period. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the global geriatric population may be increased to 20% of the total population by 2030 which is expected to boost the cartilage repair market over the forecast period. Increase in the road accidents (according to World Health Organization, approximately 1.25 million people die each year in road accidents worldwide), and sports-related injuries (according to American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, more than 3.5 Mn athletes has received treatment due to sports injuries every year) are expected to fuel the knee cartilage repairing market over the forecast period. Developing technology in the knee cartilage repairing treatment also fuel the growth of knee cartilage repairing market. For instance, the German firm Amedrix GmbH has developed the minimally invasive surgical procedure for the treatment of cartilage defects.

Geographically, knee cartilage repairing market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a major revenue share in the global market followed by Europe. The factors which are responsible for the growth of knee cartilage repairing market in the region are an increase in geriatric population and rapid degenerative changes of the knees. Furthermore, the growth of the knee cartilage repairing market is partly driven by the expanded access to health insurance coverage in the U.S. through the Medicare and the Medicaid. Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis in France, U.K. (according to National Health Service, over 3 Mn people are affected to osteoporosis in the UK each year), and Germany is anticipated to bolster the knee cartilage repairing market in the Europe region. The presence of skilled healthcare professionals as well as rising bone and joint disorders expected to create the huge demand for surgery products in Germany. Asia Pacific is the most profitable region for knee cartilage repairing market owing to increase in the prevalence of diabetes (according to International Diabetes Federation 2015, approximately 109.6 Mn people were affected with diabetes in China, 1 Mn cases were reported Australia, and 7.2 Mn diabetes cases in Japan), rise in prevalence of osteoporosis in Australia and New Zealand (according to the Osteoporosis Australia over 1 Mn Australians and as per Burden of Osteoporosis in New Zealand (BONZ), the number osteoporosis at different sites in the skeleton was 84,000 cases in 2007, which is expected to reach 116,000 by 2020), increase in demand for elder care and treatment for age related conditions, and rise in medical tourism in Asia Pacific region anticipated to fuel the knee cartilage repairing market over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are expected to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products during the forecast period due to increase in obese (overweight) population.

Some of the players in knee cartilage repairing market are Medtronic (U.S.), Biomet, Inc. (Zimmer Biomet Inc.) (U.S.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Depuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.), LifeNet Health, Inc. (U.S.), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and Vericel Corporation (U.S.), to name a few.

In December 2016, FDA approved the autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane (Maci) by Vericel corporation for symptomatic repair, full-thickness cartilage defects of knee in the adults

In September 2014, DePuy Synthes inked an agreement with Blue Belt Technologies, Inc to access the Sigma HP partial knee on Navio surgical system

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario