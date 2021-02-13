Global E-reader Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The Global E-Reader Market is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024 and reach a market value of USD 12.33 Billion by the end of 2024. E-reader is a device, which replicates the experience of printed reading on screen. E-reader allows users to store several books, which can be downloaded from various sources on internet. High storage capacity of e-reader provides convenience to users, which is driving the growth of e-reader market. Moreover, the availability of free reading content on internet is another factor which is anticipated to support the growth of the global e-reader market.

The global e-reader market has been segmented based on screen size, distribution channel, and region.

Based on screen size, the global e-reader market has been segmented into below 6 inch, 6 to 8 inch, 8 to 10 inch, and above 10 inch. The 6 to 8 inch segment is expected to dominate the global e-reader market during the review period owing to the high portability coupled with sufficient screen size enabling users to read conveniently. However, above 10 inch segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR as bigger screen size offers better clarity, reducing eye strain.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global e-reader market has been classified into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and others. The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period due to strong vendor networks, availability of different products and discounts offered. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online purchase.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global e-reader market are Rakuten Kobo, Inc. (Canada), Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Onyx International Inc. (China), Bookeen (France), Aluratek Inc. (US), PocketBook International SA (Switzerland), Arta Tech (Poland), Wexler Flex (US), ECTACO Inc. (US), Ematic (US), News Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), FlexEnable Ltd (UK), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), and Barnes & Noble, Inc. (US).

Latest Industry Updates

July 2019: PocketBook International SA, launched a Pocketbook InkPad Pro which is waterproof e-reader. The new device has 7.8 inch E Ink carta hd display, offering a 1404 x 1872 resolution. It is powered by 1GHZ processor and provides 16 GB of internal storage with 1 GB of RAM.

Regional Analysis

The global e-reader market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North American region is expected to dominate the global e-reader market due to high spending power of poplation coupled with high adoption of new technologies among consumers in this region. European region is expected to occupy a significant market share in global e-reader market, during the review period owing to the various benefits offered by e-reader, over coventional printed reading material, such as high storage capacity and portability.

The e-reader market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2024. Increasing disposable income coupled with increasing techno savvy youth population, are factors driving the growth of e-reader market in this region, during the forecast period.

The market in the rest of the world is expected to grow at steady rate due to increasing disposable income in various countries of South America such as Argentina and Brazil.

