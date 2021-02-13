Global Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

In 2018, the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outbound Medical Tourism Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited

Revenue

Products/Brand Offerings

Company Highlights

Bumrungrad International Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Christus Muguerza Hospital

WorldMed Assist

Mednamaste

Global Medical Tourism Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cosmetic Surgery Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Market segment by Application, split into

Adult

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Outbound Medical Tourism Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Outbound Medical Tourism Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

