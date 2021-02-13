Global Fresh Pasta Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Fresh pasta is made from a simple dough of eggs and flour, usually all-purpose flour or “00” high-gluten flour. The dough is kneaded like bread dough and then pressed through rollers until it’s as thin as desired. Then it’s cut into long noodles or formed and stuffed into tortellini and ravioli.

Europe is the largest consumer of Fresh Pasta, which has a consumption of 411.49 k mt in 2018. Also, it is the fastest growing region in the industry due to a good business environment and traditional cultural inheritance. In 2018, the consumption for Fresh Pasta in China was about 18.42 k mt and mainly due to cultural differences, Chinese people generally have higher acceptance of noodles.

Along with the development of Chinese fresh pasta, fresh pasta will not only appears in high-end restaurants. Due to the good business environment and government support, many foreign companies are seeking expansion of the Chinese market, such as establishing joint ventures or opening production branches.The transportation and preservation of pasta is one of the main problems facing the market expansion. More tender and lighter in texture than its dried counterpart, fresh pasta is traditionally tossed with sauces that include cream and butter. Fresh pasta can be stored in the refrigerator for 2 or 3 days. If the pasta will not be used within that time, it can be frozen and stored in the freezer for 2 to 3 months. Homemade pasta can be store in the refrigerator for 1 or 2 days or frozen for 2 to 3 months. Homemade pasta can also be allowed to dry thoroughly and then placed in a plastic bag or airtight container.

Developing better preservation technology will become the core competitiveness of suppliers.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fresh Pasta 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Fresh Pasta 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Fresh Pasta 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1004.6 million in 2019. The market size of Fresh Pasta 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Fresh Pasta market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Fresh Pasta market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fresh Pasta market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Fresh Pasta market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Fresh Pasta market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and Australia. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fresh Pasta market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Fresh Pasta market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fresh Pasta market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Giovanni Rana

Voltan SpA

Ugo Foods Group

Waitrose

Il Pastaio

SpaghettoFactory

Maffei

RP’s Pasta Company

Lilly’s Fresh Pasta

Pastificio Gaetarelli

Pastificio Mansi

The Fresh Pasta Company

Pastificio Brema

Pasta Jesce

Marcello Raffetto

Pappardelle’s Pasta

Fresh Pasta Breakdown Data by Type

Long Style Pasta

Short Style Pasta

Filled Style Pasta

In 2018, Long Style Pasta accounted for a major share of 43.82% the global Fresh Pasta market. And this product segment is poised to reach 487.14 Million US$ by 2025 from 412.09 Million US$ in 2018.

Fresh Pasta Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane & Train

Others