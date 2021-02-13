Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robot-Assisted Surgical System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.)
Renishaw Plc
Varian
Accuray
Intuitive Surgical Inc
Health robotics S.R.L
Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)
Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)
KUKA AG
Mazor Robotics
Medtronic plc
THINK Surgical Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Transenterix, Verb Surgical
Titan Medical
Microbot Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Surgical Robots
Rehabilitation Robots
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
Emergency response robotic systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Neurology
Orthopedics robotic systems
Laparoscopy
Special Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robot-Assisted Surgical System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robot-Assisted Surgical System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robot-Assisted Surgical System are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.