Global Healthy Smoothies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Overview

Due to the large number of health advantages associated to healthy smoothie consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace globally. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Healthy smoothie

Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Increase in health awareness and rising demand for convenience beverages to boost energy have prompted the growth of healthy smoothie on a global level. The sector is driven by increasing disposable income and rising health consciousness among the consumers. Additionally, in order to cope up with the hectic and dynamic life-style, consumers demand “on-the-go” beverages which impart instant energy to the body. Hence, with the growth of functional beverages market, the demand for healthy smoothie have surged.

Boost in fitness and wellness sector has enhanced the market growth trajectory of the sector to an elevated level. Fast pace of lifestyle increases in awareness related to health benefits obtained from the consumption of functional foods and beverages have raised the demand for healthy smoothie on a global level. Demand for health drinks and in addition to innovation in flavors have prompted the high growth of this market. However, product adulteration and presence of counterfeit products possess major threat to this market.

Competitive Analysis

With rising health consciousness on a global level, the demand for healthy smoothie have experienced a surge. Owning to this, established manufacturers in the global healthy smoothie market have started high R&D investments to enhance their product quality and bring variety in their existing product-line. New players are identified to enter into the market based on escalating demand from the consumers end. The key strategy followed by new players majorly include product innovations in order to create product differentiation and increase the sales of their product.

The key players profiled in Healthy Smoothie Market are Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (U.S.), Barfresh Food Group (U.S.), Innocent Drinks (U.K.), Smoothie King (U.S.), MTY Food Group (Canada), Crussh Juice Bars (Australia), and Freshens (U.S.) among many others.

Market Segments

The global healthy smoothie market has been divided into type, functional ingredients, ingredient form and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Fresh and Processed

On The Basis Of Functional Ingredients: Seeds (Chia Seeds, Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Others), Fruits (Papaya, Banana, Pomegranate, Others), Vegetables (Spinach, Collards, Kale, Ginger, Others), others

On The Basis Of Ingredient Form: Powder, Liquid Syrup and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global healthy smoothie market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global healthy smoothie market is highly dominated by North America and Europe due to escalating demand for functional beverages and energy booster “on-the-go” drinks from these regions. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and increasing health consciousness. The consumption of healthy smoothie in countries like India and Brazil is expected to grow in upcoming years.

