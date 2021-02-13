Global Food Stabilizers Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

Global Food Stabilizers Market is growing at a notable pace due to various market determinants including the multifunctionality of food stabilizers and surging demand for customized & convenience food products. Substances or additives added to food and beverages to maintain their physio-chemical structure, colour, texture, and consistency are mainly referred to as food stabilizers. The market players usually provide a blend or systems of chemicals or natural

additives to offer stability to food and beverages. The major challenges being faced by the market players in the food stabilizers market are the fluctuating prices of raw materials and increasing awareness among consumers regarding clean label products.

In order to tackle these challenges, manufacturers of food stabilizers are focusing on their R&D activities and developing products that cater to the changing consumer preferences. In addition, prominent vendors in the food stabilizers market are expanding their production capacity and expanding customer base by opening new production plants in untapped markets. For instance, Kerry PLC. opened a new production plant in Moscow to exploit the growth opportunities present in Russia and serve the Russian customers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Food Stabilizers Market are Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nexira (France), DowDuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Ashland (US), CP Kelco (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Hydrosol (Germany), and Palsgaard (Denmark)

Market Segment

Based on source, the global food stabilizers market has been segmented into natural, and synthetic. The natural segment is further bifurcated into plant, seaweed, microbial, and animal. The natural segment is expected to dominate the market and is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The segments growth can be attributed to the abundant availability of natural raw materials such as seaweeds and guar gum, especially in Asia-Pacific. In addition, the rising inclination of consumers towards natural products is also fueling the segments growth.

Global Food Stabilizers Market has been segregated, by application, into dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionary, convenience food, meat, poultry & seafood, beverages, and others. The convenience food segment is expected to garner the largest revenue share in the global food stabilizers market due to the need for food stabilizing additives in such category of food. Food stabilizers help in maintaining the structure and appearance of convenience food by balancing its physio-chemical properties. However, the beverages segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of non-alcoholic beverages.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global food stabilizers market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe is anticipated to dominate the global food stabilizers market due to the growing food processing industry in the region. In addition, the presence of several manufacturers of food stabilizers in Europe is also driving the region’s growth in the global market.

Asia-Pacific food stabilizers market is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the adoption of new food processing technologies by food processors present in the region. The regional growth trend is mainly driven by the growing economies of Asia-Pacific such as India, China, and Japan.

