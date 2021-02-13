Performance Fabric By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

This report focuses on Performance Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Performance Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DowDupont
Hexcel
Sigmatex
Toray
Royal Tencate
Joyson Safety Systems
Omnova
Spradling International
Invista
Milliken
W.L. Gore & Associates
Teijin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Coated fabrics
Polyamide
High-tenacity polyester
Composite fabrics
Aramid
Others
Segment by Application
Defense & public safety
Construction
Fire-fighting
Aerospace & automotive
Sports apparel
Others