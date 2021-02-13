Global Retail Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

According to the analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR) the global email encryption market is slated to reach a market valuation of USD 6.84 billion by 2024, recording a substantial CAGR of 22.0% during the review period (2019–2024).

Drivers and Restraints

The global market for email encryption is driven by several factors such as the growing utilization of emails for government, corporate, and personal communication between individuals business, or government agencies has improved the demand for email encryption to protect sensitive information from any unidentified, third party sources, or hackers. Moreover, the growing loss of assets, data, and information owing to cyber attacks and threats including malware, viruses, and spam has also risen the requirement of email encryption among numerous business organizations.

In the present time, every organization needs to know how to secure their e-mail service. Out of which, the important thing is that an organization needs to know about handling e-mail’s vulnerabilities and recognize information when a system is secure enough to convey sensitive information.

E-mails or electronically generated messages are generally sent over untrusted networks-external networks that are outside the security boundary of an organization. When some messages lack appropriate security safeguards, they can be easily read, copied, and modified at any point along these paths. Thus, in such a case, securing an e-mail system becomes an essential responsibility of an organization’s IT department and e-mail administrator for significant factors such as confidentiality, reliability, and availability of the information sent via e-mail. There should be awareness over threats facing e-mail systems and understand the basic techniques for securing the systems.

In the last, various types of business communications are being done, primarily through e-mails. It is done from contract information to the latest sales reports, where e-mail data must stay confidential. In case of a single wrong-click every information can be exposed on the go. Therefore, it is essential to make public-private financial statements and save sensitive notions. Here’s e-mail encryption, or e-mail security comes in, which acts as a cornerstone of the business’ security plan.

Corporate Threats

As e-mail is widely used with a sound understanding and used to communicate with untrusted external organizations, it becomes a frequent target of several attacks. The attackers can easily exploit e-mail to gain control over an organization, access confidential information, or disrupt IT resources to the external bodies. Therefore, some of the common threats to e-mail systems include cases that are:

Malware

Progressively, the attackers are fully taking advantage of e-mails in sending a range of attacks to organizations through the use of malware that consists of viruses, Trojan horses, and spyware. These attacks, when gets successful, give the malicious entity control over workstations and servers, which can then be exploited to gain access to sensitive information, monitor users’ activities, as well as perform other dangerous actions.

Spamming

Spam—is commonly referred to as unsolicited commercial e-mail works as sending of unwanted bulk commercial e-mails to the companies. Such messages can easily disrupt user productivity, utilize IT resources, and be used as a distribution mechanism for malware. Spam also refers to the use of deceptive computer-based means to trick individuals from responding to the e-mail and disclosing confidential information.

