Global Thermal Paper Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Thermal paper is a special paper type that is manufactured with specialty coating that aids in inkless printing. On application of heat to the coating, a clear image is formed on the paper with no requirement for ribbons or inks. The coating usually turns black on heating, which, in turn, transfers the image to the paper. Thermal paper is the key component of thermal paper printing, which is considered one of the most economical printing technologies owing to its low energy consumption and low maintenance cost.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Thermal Paper industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan, USA, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Thermal Paper production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinese Thermal Paper industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Thermal Paper large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

Currently the global major manufacturers are: Oji, Koehler , Appvion, their production market share is over 50%.Although many new projects are put into production in recent years, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

The worldwide market for Thermal Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 3080 million US$ in 2024, from 2660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Thermal Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Oji

Koehler

Appvion

Mitsubishi Paper

Ricoh

Hansol

Jujo Thermal Paper

ChenMing

Jianghe

Guanhao

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Top coating and no top coating

Standard and premium

Paper and synthetic media

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Other

