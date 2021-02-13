Global HVAC Equipment Market Research Report 2026

In residential, industrial or commercial buildings, heating or cooling is implemented by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.

Rising population has opened up new avenues for the global HVAC equipment market. Regions like Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid growth in residential properties, with China and India in the driver’s seat. The largest producer of HVAC equipment is China. It is highly influenced by increasing construction expenditure and rising industrialization. Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new HVAC equipment in the residential segment across the world. This can make the overall processes more efficient, and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications. Growing number of housing units are opening up new arenas for HVAC equipment installations. The residential segment is poised to grow at a faster rate and air conditioner manufacturers were able to increase their top line in Asia-Pacific, because of increase in atmospheric temperature in the region. Inverter ACs are expected to be adopted more in India, as the region is struggling with power shortage; even cities have regular power cuts. All these factors are delivering and creating an impact in the residential market.

Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of largest contributor to global HVAC equipment market. North America holds the major share in the HVAC Equipment Market. Demand for HVAC equipment in the US is forecasted to witness exponential growth.

The global HVAC Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HVAC Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Furnace

Heat Pump

Central Air Conditioning

Room Air Conditioning

Others

Segment by Application

Non-Residential

Residential