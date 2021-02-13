Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Market Highlights

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue) Market is projected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period, 2019–2028. The market was valued at USD 13,676.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 30,643.9 Million by the end of 2028. The increasing demand for diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) is owed to the increase in regulations by the government agencies and environmental concerns towards the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs). Greenhouse gases (GHGs) trapped in the atmosphere cause gradual heating and affect the ozone layer, which protects the planet from harmful rays emitted by the sun. The major GHGs are carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), and fluorinated gases (hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, and nitrogen trifluoride). The burning of fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas, and oil, particularly from the transportation sector, results in the emission of CO2. According to the World Health Organization, around 4.2 million premature deaths globally are reported due to outdoor air pollution—black carbon (BC) being the major contributor. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2017, greenhouse gases (GHGs) released by the transportation sector were 29% of the global emissions.

The high emission of GHGs has resulted in the introduction of norms by several organizations about exhaust emission. According to the data provided by the European Union (EU), the consumption of energy is highest in the roadways segment—stands to 82%—while 18% is in the aviation, rail, pipeline transport, and non-specific transport segments. Thus, vehicular emissions highly contribute to GHG emissions. Various regulations have been implemented by governments to limit these emissions. For instance, the stages and legal framework for exhaust emissions of new vehicles sold in the European Union and EEA member states are Euro 1, Euro 2, Euro 3, Euro 4, Euro 5, and Euro 6 for light-duty vehicles and Euro I, Euro II, Euro III, Euro IV, Euro V, and Euro VI for heavy-duty vehicles. As per EU directive: Euro 1–for passenger cars—91/441/EEC and for passenger cars and light trucks—93/59/EEC; Euro 2–for passenger cars—94/12/EC (& 96/69/EC) and for motorcycle—2002/51/EC (row A)—2006/120/EC; Euro 3–for any vehicle—98/69/EC and for motorcycle—2002/51/EC (row B)—2006/120/EC; Euro 4–for any vehicle—98/69/EC (& 2002/80/EC); Euro 5–for light passenger and commercial vehicles—715/2007/EC; and Euro 6–for light passenger and commercial vehicles—459/2012/EC and 2016/646/EU.

The European emission standards are also made for large vehicles and older ECE R49 cycle vehicles. Similar to the European standards, the US EPA and the California Air Resources Board have implemented their regulations regarding GHG emissions across the California Air Resources Board (CARB) states, which include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington State, and Washington DC. The EPA, however, adopted the Californian emissions standards in the 2016 model as a national standard while collaborating with the California Air Resources Board on stricter national emissions standards for the 2017–2028 model years. The emission standards for lightweight vehicles are defined in the Clean Air Act Amendment of 1990, which strictly restricts the emission of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter (PM), non-methane organic gases (NMOG), non-methane hydrocarbons (NMHC), and formaldehyde (HCHO).

Furthermore, various programs are conducted in partnerships with countries and manufacturing companies with an intent to lower GHG emissions. For instance, the US EPA had introduced voluntary partnership programs in 2000, which in 2017 saved USD 37 billion and avoided emissions of 433 million tons of carbon dioxide. This program consisted of 40% of the Fortune 500 companies. The Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) is another coalition between 68 countries, 76 non-state partners, 58 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and over 125 private sector entities. The CCAC focuses on the rapid reduction of diesel black carbon emissions, which proposed a strategy by the CCAC Scientific Advisory Panel (SAP), in 2016. The proposal intended to reduce near-term climate warming by an average of 0.5°C over 25 years. To achieve this target, the emission of black carbon from all sectors must fall to 75% below 2010 levels by 2030. The Heavy-Duty Vehicles (HDV) Initiative of the CCAC released its global strategy in 2016 with the aim of all countries to implement the vehicle emission and fuel quality requirements equivalent to Euro 4/IV by 2028 and Euro 6/VI by 2030. These collaborations between companies and countries will help to low the carbon emission content at a faster rate, which is expected to increase the adoption of diesel exhaust fluid and drive the growth of the global market during the review period.

However, the electric vehicles market has witnessed healthy growth in recent years. The electric vehicles market in the Americas is expected to register healthy growth in the years to follow—the US being the major contributor. Electric vehicles are replacing the use of an internal combustion engine with batteries, which would reduce the use of fossil fuels, SCR technology, and NOx catalyst, among others, which is expected to hamper the demand for AdBlue during the forecast period. In the US, around 200,000 electric vehicles, both plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicles (BEV), were sold in 2017, which is 1.15% of all cars sold in 2017. However, it displayed a 26% increase from 2016, and the trend is expected to continue in the years to follow.

Moreover, in 2018, approximately 208,000 new registrations for EVs were reported in the US, which is more than double as compared to 2017. With the slew of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles available in countries such as China, Germany, and France, EVs represent about only 1% of the market share. The Euro series regulation regarding petrol and diesel vehicles have influenced some of the countries in Europe to adopt electric vehicles and ban fossil fuel cars. For instance, in 2016, Norway announced its plan to ban petrol and diesel-based vehicles by 2028. The country even introduced the polluter pays tax system, which imposed fines on fossil fuel cars using toll roads and ferries depending on the emission rates and making the otherwise services free for low or zero-emission vehicles. Due to this in 2018, 135,000 electric vehicles were registered in the country. Thus, the adoption of e-vehicles in the coming years, coupled with the effect of GHG emissions and stringent government regulations across the globe are expected to hamper the growth of the global diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market during the review period.

Segmental Analysis

According to MRFR analysis, the global Diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market has been segmented based on technology and region.

AdBlue is primarily associated with the SCR technology, thus by technology, MRFR has separately provided the market estimates and forecast for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF/AdBlue/SCR Technology) and other Emission Control Technology. The other emission control technology is further segmented Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst, and Others [Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), and Lean NOx Catalyst (LNC)]. Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is an advanced active emissions control technology for diesel engines, which uses diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) or AdBlue to reduce the emission of NOx into the surrounding atmosphere. The technology also significantly reduces the emission of PM, CO, and hydrocarbons. AdBlue is filled in a separate tank in vehicles with SCR technology. DEF is injected in the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, where it is heated in the exhaust stream and decomposes into ammonia and CO₂. When the NOx from the engine exhaust stream reacts inside the catalyst with the ammonia, the harmful NOx molecules in the exhaust stream are converted to harmless nitrogen and water, which are then released from the tailpipe of the vehicle. Typically, a diesel engine requires about 3% DEF of the fuel. The increase in regulations coupled with the rise in the sale of passenger vehicles in the coming years is expected to boost the market during the review period.

Regional Analysis Geographically, the global diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period owing to the stringent regulations and high rate of consumption of AdBlue in the North American countries. However, the market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of over 35% in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. The growth of the other emission control technologies segment can be mainly attributed to the rise in the sales of heavy vehicles due to an increase in trade in the region and the increase in the sale of passenger cars.

Key Findings of the Study

The global diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market was valued USD 13,676.7 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 30,643.9 million by the end of 2028.

Based on technology, the global market for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue) was estimated to be valued at USD 13,676.7 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.40% to reach USD 30,643.9 million by the end. Meanwhile, other emission control technology segment was valued USD 119,279.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 54.40% in 2018 for the global market of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue), and the market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of over 35% in 2018, for the other emission control technologies.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue) Market: BASF SE (Germany), Yara (Norway), Mitsui Chemicals Inc (Japan), BP p.l.c (UK), Viscol.co.za (Republic of South Africa), Engen Petroleum Ltd (South Africa), Borealis AG (Austria), Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan), GreenChem (The Netherlands), NOVAX Material & Technology Inc (China), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), and Adeco doo (Siberia).

