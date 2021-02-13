Global Polycarbonate Panels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Highlights

Polycarbonate Panels are light weight and transparent materials with high strength, excellent elasticity, durability, thermal insulation, and fire-resistance. The global polycarbonate panels market is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand from end-use industries, such as building and construction, electrical and electronics and automotive. The developing nations are introducing various reforms and regulations for boosting the infrastructure and real estate industries. Such reforms are expected to drive the global polycarbonate panels market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness moderate growth in the polycarbonate panels market during the forecast period: MRFR

On the basis of region, the global polycarbonate panels market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, followed by North America, and Europe, primarily due to the growth in the building & construction industry, mainly in China and India. The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is growing due to the sheer number of construction projects set to go underway, which adds to the Asia-Pacific polycarbonate panels market growth.

Solid panels segment, to occupy a large share in the overall polycarbonate panels market

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as solid panels, multiwall panels, and corrugated panels. The solid panels segment is expected to have moderate growth during the forecast period. The solid panels are preffered over the other types for the construction of porticos, terraces, swimming pool areas, and roofing sheds for better physical properties.

The building and construction segment, is expected to occupy the largest share in the global polycarbonate panels market.

On the basis of application, polycarbonate panels market is segmented as building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. The building & construction segment is expected to witness moderate growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the broad investment inflow in construction industry, due to the rise in population and government support for construction. Polycarbonate panels are lightweight and capable of resisting extreme temperatures. They are highly preferred as roofing material in the building & construction application due to such properties. Furthermore, polycarbonate roofing is ideal for use in building & construction for structures, such as decks, sheds, patios, garages, and conservatories.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global polycarbonate panels market are SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Excelite (China), 3A Composites GmbH (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Ug Plast Inc (US), Plazit Polygal (US), Gallina USA (US), Trinseo (US), and Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel). Stabilit Suisse SA (Europe), Brett Martin Plastic Sheets (UK), DS Smith (UK), MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Spartech (US) are among others.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global polycarbonate panels market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global polycarbonate panels market by type, application, and region.

By Type

Solid Panels

Multiwall Panels

Corrugated Panels

By Application

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

