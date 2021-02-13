Global Radio Transmitter Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

As per a detailed analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global radio transmitter market is predicted to garner USD 1.12 billion, registering a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The rapid digitization of radio stations is promoting the growth of the market across the globe. A radio transmitter can be defined as an electronic device which generates an electromagnetic signal in television and radio broadcasting, radar or two-way communication when connected to an antenna. It comprises components like an oscillator, power supply, amplifier, modulator, and antenna which are used in the transmission of information.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The global radio transmitter market has gained huge attention in the past few years mainly due to the surging demand for smartphones, advancing technology in the FM radio transmitters, and digitization of the radio stations. The growing production capacity of the radio transmitters will result in a stable raw material price, which is anticipated to contribute to the market’s growth. With the improvement in transportation cost, labor cost, and enhancement of energy, the radio transmitter market is likely to flourish in the foreseeable future.

On the contrary, the limited range of a radio signal is considered to curb the growth of radio transmitter market throughout the assessment period. Also, with the slowdown in the world economic growth, the market has suffered an impact.

Radio Transmitter Market: Segmental Analysis

The global radio transmitter market has been segmented on the basis of technology, power capacity, type, and end-user.

By mode of technology, the global radio transmitter market has been segmented into analog and digital. Among these, the digital radio transmitter is likely to experience a boost. The shift from analog to digital radio services has resulted in the increased demand for FM broadcast transmitters.

Based on power capacity, the market has been segmented into up to 5 kW, 5-20 kW, above 20 kW. Among these, the 5-20 kW power capacity segment is likely to acquire the largest market share. The surging digital transformation initiative throughout radio station is likely to enable smoother and faster working, thereby leading to the increased demand for radio transmitters.

Medium wave transmitter, shortwave radio transmitter, and VHF radio transmitter comprise the type-segmentation of radio transmitter market. Among these, the VHF radio transmitter segment is estimated to demonstrate the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The end-user segment constitutes of automotive, aerospace & defense, electronic, others. Among these, the electronics segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the review period.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the radio transmitter market has been studied under regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the North American region is likely to gain prominence across the globe. The region is likely to dominate the global market as the region has the presence of well-established and sustainable economies. North America is extensively investing in the digitization of radio stations, which is further likely to contribute to the regional market’s growth. The presence of multinational companies and industry bigshots is anticipated to trigger its demand in the region. For instance, Radio UNAM awarded the contract of new 40 kW FM radio transmitters to Rohde & Schwarz for their station in 2018. The R&S THR9 transmitter was chosen due to its space-saving liquid cooling capacity and compact design. Presently, it is the company’s largest radio transmitter installation in Mexico.

The Asia Pacific region will emerge as the highest growing region during the review period due to the surging number of smartphones that increases the demand for FM transmitters.

