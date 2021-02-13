Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Pneumatic Conveying Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pneumatic Conveying Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Copco

AZO GmbH & Co. KG

Coperion K-Tron

Cyclonaire Corporation

DongYang P&F

Dynamic Air

Flexicon Corporation

Hillenbrand

Macawber Engineering

Motan Colortronic

Nilfisk Group

Nol-Tec Systems

Schenck Process LLC

VAC-U-Max

Wamgroup S.P.A

Zeppelin Systems GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transportation Systems

Positive Pressure Transportation Systems

Vacuum Transport System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food And Beverage

Manufacturing

Metals, Minerals, And Ceramics

Petroleum Chemical

Plastic, Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp

Power Generation

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pneumatic Conveying Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pneumatic Conveying Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pneumatic Conveying Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pneumatic Conveying Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pneumatic Conveying Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pneumatic Conveying Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pneumatic Conveying Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.