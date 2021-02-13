Global Epichlorohydrin Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

On the other hand, regulatory restrictions on the use of epichlorohydrin in proximity to human presence are likely to be a key restraint against the global epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period. Epichlorohydrin in moderately toxic and a slight irritant, especially if it gets into contact with the skin. It is also carcinogenic, which has made it a highly regulated item in terms of its safety threat. This is likely to hamper the global epichlorohydrin market’s growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global epichlorohydrin market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and region.

Based on application, the epichlorohydrin market is segmented into epoxy resins, synthetic glycerin, water treatment chemicals, and others including elastomers, water treatment resins, surfactants, ion exchange resins, plasticizers, dyestuffs, oil emulsifiers, lubricants, and adhesives. Epoxy resin production is likely to be the major application segment of the global epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the epichlorohydrin market is segmented into automotive, electronics, textiles, pharmaceutical, construction, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global epichlorohydrin market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is the leading regional segment of the global epichlorohydrin market and is likely to retain a dominant share in the global epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period. The growing demand for epoxy resin in Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the global epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period. The manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific has really taken off in the last few years, leading to a growth in the demand for epoxy resin, especially in the automotive industry. This is likely to be a major driver for the epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period, as the consumer electronics industry and other manufacturing industries are also likely to grow at a solid growth rate over the forecast period in Asia Pacific. China, followed by Japan, are likely to be the leaders in the epichlorohydrin market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period due to the steady growth of the manufacturing sector in these regions and the growing demand for epoxy resins and synthetic glycerol.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global epichlorohydrin market include Solvay S.A., Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Osaka Soda Co. Ltd., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company, and Zachem S.A.

