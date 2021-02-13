Global Serverless Computing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Market Overview

The global Serverless Computing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 19.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 13350 million by 2025, from USD 6458.3 million in 2019.

The Serverless Computing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Serverless Computing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Serverless Computing market has been segmented into:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Competitive Landscape and Serverless Computing Market Share Analysis

Serverless Computing competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Serverless Computing sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Serverless Computing sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Serverless Computing are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Alibaba

Microsoft

Google

Rackspace

IBM

Platform9

Broadcom

Oracle

Tibco Software

Stdlib

Modubiz

Syncano

Snyk

Realm

Iron.io

NTT Data

Tarams Software Technologies

Galactic Fog Ip Inc

Joyent

Dynatrace

Twistlock

Sixsq

Fiorano Software

Manjrasoft

