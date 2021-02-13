Global Epsom Salt Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Global Epsom Salt Market is projected to grow at a significant rate of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024 to reach a market size of USD 4.5 billion by the end of 2024. Epsom salt has diverse application in agriculture, personal care, home care, and in food & beverage processing. It also used for livestock farming and in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, which contributes to the growth of the global Epsom salt market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Dadakarides Salt SA (Greece), Kneipp GmbH (Germany), Giles Chemical (US), STENDERS (Latvia), L’Occitane International SA (Switzerland), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), Unilever PLC (UK), Kao Corporation (Japan), Bathclin Corporation (Japan), Parfums De Coeur, Ltd (US), CVS Pharmacy (US), San Francisco Salt Company (US), SaltWorks, Inc. (US), Baymag Inc. (Canada) and K+ S Kali Gmbh (Germany)

Segmentation

The Epsom Salt Market Analysis has been segmented based on form, application, and region.

The global Epsom salt market has been classified, based on form, as granules, powder, crystal.

The global Epsom salt market has been divided, based on application, into food & beverages, agriculture, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The global Epsom salt market has been analyzed for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American Epsom Salt Market has further been bifurcated into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Epsom Salt Market, By Region, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Epsom Salt Market, By Form, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Epsom Salt Market, By Application, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 North America: Epsom Salt Market, By Country, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 North America: Epsom Salt Market, By Form, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America: Epsom Salt Market, By Application, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 US: Epsom Salt Market, By Form, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 US: Epsom Salt Market, By Application, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

