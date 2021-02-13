Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market was value US$ 66.12Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 142.01Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.04 %.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is also known as the CPR which is a combination of techniques with chest compressions. CPR is designed to pump the heart to get deliver oxygen and blood circulating to the brain until definitive treatment can stimulate the heart to start working again.

Increased frequency of cardiac arrests owing to cardiovascular diseases and physical traumas are expected to augment the growth of CPR devices market over the years to come. The prevalence of lifestyle disease has been reported to be high in high-income countries, particularly owing to a sedentary lifestyle. So, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the CPR devices market. Moreover, lack of awareness and the high cost of devices may hinder the growth of CPR market. Technological advancements in CPR devices are expected to present profitable opportunities to the leading players over the upcoming years.

The number of cardiac-related diseases is increasing due to the growing obsessed population and unhealthy living lifestyle is contributing majorly for cardiac disease. According to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, around 17.8 million people died from CVDs that represent 30% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.5 million were owing to coronary heart disease and 6.5 million were due to stroke.

The mechanical pistons segment dominate the market owing to ease of use and features, such as lightweight, of these devices. Mechanical resuscitations in the department were performed using a piston-type pneumatic device containing a backboard and one major unit that included the pneumatic piston providing ventilation function.

In terms of region, North America followed by Europe account for the largest market share of cardiopulmonary resuscitation market due to upcoming new technologies, high disposable income, growing geriatric population and favourable regulatory framework. Though, Asia Pacific market is also witnessing a very positive growth due to the growing unmet medical and healthcare needs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, encouraging reimbursement scenarios and high adoption rate of precise medical instruments.

Global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Some of the key players operating in global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market, hysio-Control, Michigan Instruments, ZOLL, Resuscitation International, and Schiller.

Scope of Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market, by Device type

Mechanical Piston Device

Active Compression-Decompression (ACD) Devices

Impedance Threshold Device

Load-Distributing Band CPR or Vest CPR

Extracorporeal Techniques

Invasive Perfusion Devices

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market, by End user

Ambulances

Pre-hospital

Coronary & Intensive Care Units

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Organ Transplant Facilities

Air Medevac Units

EMT Rescue Units

Hospital

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market

Hysio-Control

Michigan Instruments

ZOLL

Resuscitation International

Schiller

Brunswick Biomedical Technologies

Huazhong Medical

Tianjin AnBei

Bangvo

Purui

Huanyu Medical

SunLife