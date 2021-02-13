Global Lingerie Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Lingerie Market is projected to be valued at USD 51.23 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. Lingerie is an essential part of women’s apparel and as the trends in the market are altering, the demand for lingerie with innovative designs and patterns is increasing. The growth of the apparel market has significantly contributed to the growth of the lingerie market. High competition owing to the presence of a large number of players in this market has led manufacturers to focus on product innovation and development.

Lingerie accounted for a notable share of around 20% of the global women’s apparel market in 2018. Market players are also offering a wide selection of products in catalogs, stores, and e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, due to altering fashion trends the demand for various different types of lingerie is increasing among consumers leading manufacturers to launch new and innovative products. For instance, manufacturers such as Triumph International, Marks & Spencer Group plc, Victoria’s Secret, and Hunkemöller International B.V. offer seamless bras and panties.

Market USP

Launch of breathable and flexible lingerie

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increasing demand for a variety of designs and patterns: Companies in the market are spending on R&D to offer different types of lingerie in a variety of designs and patterns. Additionally, they are focusing on shapes and sizes. The availability of a selection of fabrics and technological advancements have provided designers the opportunity to introduce novel products. For instance, market players have introduced laser-cut seamless and full T-shirts bras in different sizes.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets to remain the preferred choice for purchasing lingerie: Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the preferred sales channels for consumers buying lingerie due to the option to try on the products. Consumers are increasingly shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets such as Walmart, Tesco, and Target due to their widespread network and availability of lingerie in a variety of types, designs, colors, and brands. However, e-commerce portals are gaining popularity among consumers due to the ease of home shopping and the availability of choices.

Key Players

Yandy LLC (US)

Marks & Spencer Group plc (UK)

Victoria’s Secret (US)

Groupe Chantelle (France)

MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka)

Jockey International, Inc. (US)

Fashion Nova, Inc. (US)

Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE (France)

Hunkemöller International B.V. (Netherlands)

Triumph International (Switzerland)

Calvin Klein Inc. (US)

La Senza Corporation (US)

Bluebella Ltd (UK)

Parfait Lingerie (US)

