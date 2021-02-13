Global Washbasins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Ceramic

Composite

Metal

Other

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Villeroy & Boch

VALDAMA

Scarabeo Ceramiche

Noken by Porcelanosa

Marmorin

MERIDIANA

NERO CERAMICA

Olympia

Omvivo

Rexa Design