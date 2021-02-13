Global SaaS-based SCM MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Market Overview

The global SaaS-based SCM market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5628.4 million by 2025, from USD 3304.5 million in 2019.

The SaaS-based SCM market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

SaaS-based SCM market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, SaaS-based SCM market has been segmented into:

On-premise SCM

Cloud-based SCM

By Application, SaaS-based SCM has been segmented into:

Manufacturing Planning

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global SaaS-based SCM market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level SaaS-based SCM markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global SaaS-based SCM market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the SaaS-based SCM market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and SaaS-based SCM Market Share Analysis

SaaS-based SCM competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, SaaS-based SCM sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the SaaS-based SCM sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in SaaS-based SCM are:

Descartes Systems

IBM

SAP

Infor

HighJump Software

JDA Software

Kewill

GT Nexus

Epicor

Inspur

TOTVS

Kinaxis

Oracle

Logility

Manhattan Associates

