Global Waterproof Socks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Waterproof Socks Market is projected to reach USD 6,850.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the global waterproof socks market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for sportswear, frequent launches of trending products by market players, and advancements in e-commerce.

Also, waterproof socks make it more comfortable for those traveling during the monsoon season since it is resistant to water penetration. Market players us materials such as nylon, polypropylene, wool, bamboo rayon, and modal to manufacture waterproof socks. Nylon offers high elongation and luster while bamboo rayon is antibacterial, sweat-absorbent, and insulating. The growing popularity of multifunctional apparel and accessories is influencing the market for waterproof socks.

Market USP

Increasing demand for waterproof apparel among the consumers globally

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increasing demand for multifunctional sportswear: Consumer preference for multifunctional products can be seen in the demand for waterproof socks by adventure enthusiasts who participate in activities such as cycling, running, hiking, mountain biking, and snow sports. Additionally, the majority of waterproof socks are unisex and can be worn by both men and women. There is an increasing demand for multifunctional apparel among men and women globally, which in turn expected to drive the market for waterproof socks. In the US the revenue for men’s and boy’s apparel market in 2019 is expected to be USD 86,120 million.

Advancements in e-commerce: Online retail stores and e-commerce platforms account for a significant share of the global waterproof socks market. Consumers prefer shopping online as it offers convenience and doorstep delivery. This offers a lucrative opportunity for market players to display their products online. The growth of online retail stores such as Walmart and Amazon.com, Inc. is further influencing the growth of the market for waterproof socks. The wide product range, deals, and discounts offered by market players and online retailers are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (Sealskinz, Showers Pass, DexShell) (US)

Annapolis Performance Sailing Ltd. (Gill) (US)

Wildfire Sports & Trek (Antu) (Australia)

Reed Chillcheater (UK)

Rocky Brands (US)

Wigwam Corporation (US)

Camaro GesmbH (Austria)

Renfro Corporation (US)

Seavenger (US)

Henderson Neosport (US)

NRS (US)

Bridgedale Outdoor Ltd (UK)

Footland Inc. (Taiwan)

Lennon Performance Products Ltd. (UK)

Northern Diver (UK)

