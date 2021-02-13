Global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software is a system where brokers give each other permission to display their listings on each others’ websites.

Scope of the Report:

The global IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IDX (Internet Data Exchange) Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Diverse Solutions

IDX Broker

iHomeFinder

Showcase IDX

FBS IDX

WolfNet

Wovax

Placester

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Real estate agents and brokers

MLSs

Other Users