Global Hair Mousse Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Hair mousse, also referred to as styling foam, is a hairstyling product to protect, stiffen, or style hair. “Mousse” originates from a French term meaning foam. Hair mousse originated in France and was brought to the North American retail market by L’Oreal in the 1980s, the first mousse product coming out under the label “Valence”. It is often dispensed in an aerosol foam spray or in cream form. Hair mousse adds volume to hair and often provides both conditioning and hold, without any clumps or build-up. It is a hairstyling product which works by using synthetic resins to coat the hairs, to assist the hair in taking a certain shape. Hair mousse is purple while in the can and turns an off-white color upon coming in contact with the air. One of the lighter-weight hair styling products, hair mousse is applied to wet hair before drying and styling. Hair mousse can be used on naturally curly or permed hair to reduce frizz and define curl.

The global Hair Mousse market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hair Mousse volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hair Mousse market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hair Mousse in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hair Mousse manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Kao

L’Oreal

P&G

Unilever

Avon

Combe

Estee Lauder

Johnson & Johnson

Revlon

Shiseido

World Hair Cosmetics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Men Styling Mousses

Women Styling Mousses

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales