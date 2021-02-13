Global Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) programs facilitate the accurate representation of a patient’s clinical status that translates into coded data. Coded data is then translated into quality reporting, physician report cards, reimbursement, public health data, and disease tracking and trending.

Scope of the Report:

The global Clinical Documentation Improvement market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Clinical Documentation Improvement.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Clinical Documentation Improvement market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Clinical Documentation Improvement market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3M Company

Optum

Nuance

M*Modal

NThrive

Dolbey Systems

Streamline Health

Vitalware

Craneware

Epic Systems

Cerner

Iodine Software

Flash Code

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Clinical Documentation

Clinical Coding

Charge Capture Solutions

Pre-Bill Review

Diagnosis-Related Grouping

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers