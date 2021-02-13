Global Pet Supplies Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Pet Supplies Market is projected to be valued at USD 38.45 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Pet supplies include beds, furniture, bowls and feeders, cleaning supplies, and plush toys and indestructible chew toys. The increasing per capita disposable incomes are leading to a rise in expenditure on pet care products, which is driving the growth of the global pet supplies market. High competition owing to the presence of several players in the market is leading manufacturers to focus on product innovation and development, further boosting the global pet supplies market size. Manufacturers have introduced products with unique features such as wireless fence collars, automatic feeders, and pet fountains, which are some of the latest pet supplies market trends.

Market USP

Increasing awareness about the need for proper pet healthcare

Growth Opportunities in the Market

High demand for cleaning supplies: The cleaning supplies segment dominated the global pet supplies market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. Increasing pet adoption and growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining pet hygiene are driving the demand for cleaning supplies. The cleaning supplies segment registered a growth of approximately 7.8% from 2017 to 2018.

Increasing sales of pet supplies on e-commerce platforms: Consumers are increasingly shopping on online e-portals such as Amazon.com, Inc. and Chewy, Inc. due to the availability of a wide range of products from different brands, customer-oriented services such as free delivery, and promotions such as discount offers and coupons. Currently, 46% of pet owners in the US shop for pet products online. The non-store-based segment is projected to register a CAGR of approximately 10% from 2019 to 2025.

Key Players

Ancol Pet Products (UK)

KONG Company (US)

Akrobon (India)

Pet-i-tude (US)

Pets Empire (India)

Radio Systems Corporation (US)

K&H Pet Products (US)

Petland (US)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US)

ZippyPaws (US)

Central Garden & Pet Company (US)

Pets Love Scruffs (UK)

Rosewood Pet Products (UK)

RAC Group Limited (UK)

Sharples Pet (UK)

