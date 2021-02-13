Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is estimated to be valued at USD 23,441.0 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. A coffee pod or capsule contains finely ground coffee for use in a capsule coffee maker. These capsules and pods are convenient for single-serve use. The filled capsules are packaged in aseptic conditions to avoid contamination.

Europe was the largest market for coffee pods and capsules in 2018, and the region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the review period. Increasing demand for easy-to-use coffee capsules and pods, along with the adoption of automatic bean-to-cup machines, is driving the growth of the coffee pods and capsules market in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the review period with increasing awareness of the product in developing countries and rising per capita disposable incomes. The North American market also accounted for a significant share of the global coffee pods and capsules market in 2018 and the regional market is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of coffee, expanding product portfolios of manufacturers, and presence of a wide consumer base are the major determinants responsible for the growth of the regional market.

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The use of capsule coffee machines is rising as they offer convenience in the busy schedules of consumers, which is driving the growth of the global coffee pods and capsules market. The rising adoption of innovative products is also expected to create new opportunities for vendors active in the global market. However, the high prices of coffee capsules and pods are restricting the growth of the market. The major challenge faced by the market players is limited consumer awareness and adoption in developing nations.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market has been segmented on the basis of Coffee Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By coffee type, the market has been divided into traditional and decaf. The traditional segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. Consumer preference for traditional coffee over decaf, owing to its taste and flavor, is driving the growth of the traditional segment. Moreover, in many developing and underdeveloped countries, there is limited awareness of decaf coffee, which is a key factor responsible for the larger share of the traditional segment of the global coffee pods and capsules market. However, the decaf segment is projected to attain the higher CAGR during the forecast period. In the current market scenario, consumption of decaf coffee is on the rise, especially in the US, Canada, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Japan, and South Korea. A focus on health consciousness with growing concerns about the impact of caffeine, especially among the youth, is the primary factor driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 with supermarkets & hypermarkets contributing to the majority of coffee pods and capsules sales. Consumers prefer store-based channels as they provide a one-stop shopping experience. However, the non-store-based segment is projected to exhibit the higher growth rate during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global coffee pods and capsules market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Europe accounted for the dominant share of the global market in 2018 with Germany being the major consumer of coffee pods and capsules. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The market in North America is also projected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, with the US accounting for the majority share of the regional market.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy), Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc. (US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Dualit Limited (England), Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V. (Netherlands), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The J.M. Smucker Company (US), Caffe’ d’Italia SRL (Italy), and Mellita (Germany) as the Key Players in the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market.

Key Findings of the Study