Global Luxury Yacht Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Yachts with length greater than 79 feet are known as luxury yachts. They are mainly used for recreational purposes which are equipped with modern convenience features such as ACs, TV, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, and reliable power generating systems.

Scope of the Report:

The consumption volume of luxury yacht is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of luxury yacht market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of luxury yacht is still promising.

The global sales of luxury yacht were 375 in 2015, down from 412 in 2014. And the older book in 2015 was 734 units, stayed almost the same as the year of 2014. The current average sizing trend is in the 100-150 ft category, which is the major market for the average owner. Current trend shows a diminishing preference to 100-149 ft yachts (now 35.15% of GOB), growth in 79-99 ft (38.42%), and a static condition in the 150 ft+ market.

Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Azimut/Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo and so on.

The worldwide market for Luxury Yacht is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Luxury Yacht in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Azimut/Benetti

Ferretti Group

Sanlorenzo

Sunseeker

Feadship

Lürssen

Princess Yachts

Amels / Damen

Heesen Yachts

Horizon

Westport

Oceanco

Trinity Yachts

Fipa Group

Overmarine

Perini Navi

Palmer Johnson

Cerri – Baglietto

Christensen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Motor Luxury Yachts

Sailing Luxury Yachts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Private Use

Commercial Use

Special Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Yacht product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luxury Yacht, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Luxury Yacht in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Luxury Yacht competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Luxury Yacht breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Luxury Yacht market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Yacht sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.