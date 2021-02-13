Global Assistive Robotics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2027

Global Assistive Robotics Market is valued approximately at USD 4.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A robot is a mechanical and digital smart agent that uses to perform the specific project robotically as consistent with the programming of an agent or via faraway manipulation. An assistive robot uses for appearing a venture for persons with a disability, the older human beings, babies and for business purposes. Incapacity folks can control the functioning of the assistive robots with the help of a far off. An assistive robotic is having sensors and clever algorithms to talk with individuals, to navigate autonomously and to come to a decision independently. The global pandemic of COVID-19 has adverse effect on robotics market due to the slowdown in manufacturing of robots and insufficient supply of essential raw materials. As many governments across major economies such as United States, China, India, and Germany etc.

affected by coronavirus announced lockdown to preserve spread of virus. Whereas, the rise in prevalence of geriatric population and essential component of assistive robotics in assisting older populations is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.6 billion in 2050. Additionally, rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, necessity to abide various standards and certifications, especially in medical industry is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Assistive Robotics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Factors such as rise in growth of geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Assistive Robotics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kinova Robotics

Focal Meditech

Softbank Robotics

Cyberdyne

Intuitive Surgical

EKSO Bionics

Ubtech Robotics

Barrett Technology

Rewalk Robotics

Hyundai

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Mobility offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

By Type:

Physically Assistive Robots

Socially Assistive Robots

Mixed Assistive Robots

By Application:

Surgery Assistance

Handicap Assistance

Elderly Assistance

Public Relation

Industrial

Companionship

Defence

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Assistive Robotics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors