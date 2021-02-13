Global Bio Polyamides Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Bio Polyamides Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 55.7 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.87%.

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s team said, the Global Bio Polyamides Market was valued at USD 171.01 million in 2016 and is predicted to grow at 3.51% CAGR to reach USD 216.22 million by the end of 2023. Bio-polyamides consumption has gained momentum due to its versatile nature and stringent regulations on excess consumption of synthetic polyamides.

Growing automotive industry, high adoption of Bio-Polyamides in end use industries, versatile nature along with superior properties associated with it drive the growth of the market. Growing use of bio polyamides in the consumer goods segment anticipated to complement market growth over the review period. Furthermore, due to fiber suitable application of Bio-Polyamides, the textile industry is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the global growth of this market is restrained by unstable prices of raw material.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating in the Bio Polyamides Market are BASF SE (Germany), The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), Corbion (the Netherlands), TEIJIN LIMITED. (Japan), NatureWorks LLC (U.S.), Synbra Technology bv (the Netherlands), Galactic (Belgium), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd. (Japan), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Bio Polyamides Market is classified on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid), PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid), PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid). All of them possess slightly different characteristics but are produced from renewable resource. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into automotive, textile, packaging, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others. Other applications include agriculture and pharmaceutical. Among these, packaging holds the maximum share ~ 35% and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on account of increasing awareness among consumers and plastic manufacturers regarding the environment. Growth in the production of passenger vehicles and heavy duty vehicles are expected to propel the lightweight automobile parts, likely to propel the Bio Polyamides Market growth. Additionally, the robust growth of the electrical & electronics industry in developing countries is estimated to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, technological transfer from developed countries along with high consumer demand in emerging economies are responsible for upcoming new set ups in the packaging, automotive, textiles and electronics industries.

Segment Analysis:

The Global Bio Polyamides Market is segmented into type, application, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into PA 6, PA 6, 6, and specialty polyamides. Among all, PA 6 (polyamide 6) was the dominant segment and accounted for 64.30% in 2016 due to various properties such as long term heat resistance, excellent surface quality, and UV resistance. Based on the application, the global market has been segmented into engineering plastic and fiber. Engineering plastic segment dominated the global market and accounted for overall market share of 58.25% as of 2016. The engineering plastic gained market attraction in various end use industries owing to their recyclability, electromechanical resistivity, ductility, and creep resistance. The automotive industry consume goods, industrial are the key consumers of the engineering plastic and accounted for majority revenue.



