Global Calcium Propionate Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Calcium propionate is calcium salt of propionic acid, formed by reaction of calcium hydroxide with propionic acid. The compound exhibits mold inhibiting property, which is extremely beneficial for prevention of growing microorganisms in food and beverages. Growing consumption of calcium propionate as a preservative and leavening agent in bakery and dairy products is a major driver of the global market. The increasing applications of calcium propionate in bakery products hold a major share of the market in terms of value. It is used for milk fever prevention in cows and is a great feed supplement for poultry, dogs, cattle, and horse. The use of calcium propionate in baked products depends upon various influencing factors such as storage method, storage temperature, product type, and others. It acts as an anti-microbial agent which is beneficial in the production of pharmaceuticals, especially for skin disease caused by a parasite. This property is also useful in preventing bacterial growth and preventing cosmetics from spoiling. Being less toxic and cost-effective compared to other substitutes such as sodium propionate, sorbates, and others are the primary drivers of the market growth.

Changing lifestyle and food consumption habits coupled with growing working population have increased the demand for processed and ready-to-go food products and are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. R&D innovations in food processing and the extensive use of the product in emerging markets are projected to drive the market positively.

Market Segmentation

The global calcium propionate market is segmented on the basis of its application and region.

Based on the applications, the global market is segregated into bakery products, dairy products, animal feed, processed meat, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global calcium propionate market is segmented into five major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is the leading region in the global calcium propionate market owing to the presence of well-established mature foods & beverages industries in this region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada hold a major share of the regional market and may further witness healthy growth in the coming years due to the high production and consumption of bakery and dairy products in this region.

Europe is another substantial region expected to witness positive growth in the market. The increasing need for the longer shelf life stability and growing awareness of the foodborne disease is anticipated to fuel the regional market in countries such as the U.K, Germany, France, Italy, and others.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of the consumption of calcium propionate. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and others are the major contributors to the market share in this region. The surging demand for processed food and increasing disposable income are the major drivers of the market in this region. Moreover, use in pesticides to increase agricultural production and productivity in the emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand in this region favors the market growth positively.

Lastly, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also significant contributors to the market growth on account of the growing food industries in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global market of calcium propionate are A-M chemicals co., Ltd (China), ADDCON (Germany), Fine organics (India), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Krishna Chemicals (India), Niacet (U.S), Macco Organiques inc (Czech Republic), Perstorp Orgnr (Sweden), Cargill Incorporated. (U.S), AB Mauri India Pvt.Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany), Triveni Chemicals (India), Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA), and Eastman Chemical Company (U.S).



