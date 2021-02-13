Global Dental Adhesives And Sealants Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Dental adhesives are primarily used to bring strong adhesion between the denture and oral mucosa. Commercially, these products are manufactured in various forms such as powder, cream, paste, wafers, and others. The raw material sources for the dental adhesives are both natural and synthetic. The nature-based adhesives are used extensively due to their enhanced and better quality. On the other hand, sealants are used to fill the gap between two surfaces. They are low strength binders but possesses excellent flexibility as compared to adhesivesthe global market.

The increasing oral healthcare awareness and high disposable income are primarily driving the global dental adhesives and sealants market. Increasing improper eating habits in the young generation and orthodontic issues in geriatric population affects the oral health, which is likely to fuel the demand for the adhesives and sealants. Increasing government interests in the dental campaign in emerging markets is another factor fuelling the market growth. The pit & fissure and denture adhesives segment together hold a major share of the market, where pit & fissure sealants are cost-effective. Moreover, the rising demand for cosmetic dental treatment is further favoring the market growth. However, the high cost of the dental care treatment and a shortage of dental professionals may challenge the market growth. Nevertheless, the advancements in the dental adhesive systems such as oral maxillofacial surgery and procedures along with the increasing investments in R&D activities are likely to pose as a substantial opportunity to the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global dental adhesive and sealant market is segmented on the basis of product type, resin type, applications, and region.

By the product type, the global market is segregated into natural and synthetic. The natural product type is extensively used due to the increasing awareness of organic substances and oral hygiene.

On the basis of the resin type, the market is categorized into the dual-cured, light-cured, and self-cured resin. Out of these, the self-cured resin is holding a major market share. Use of self-cured resins reduce the number of application steps shortening the dental treatment time and provide procedural precision.

Based on the application, the global market is segmented into denture bonding agents, pit & fissure, restorative adhesives, orthodontic bonding agents, luting cement, tray adhesives, dental surgical tissue bonding, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global dental adhesives and sealants market is segmented into five major regions Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Developed regions, such as Europe and North America, are the major regions in the global dental adhesives and sealants market. Furthermore, high cost of dental care treatment is not hampering the market growth in this region.

Followed by Europe and North America, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global dental adhesives and sealants market. Emerging countries such as China and India are the major contributors to the market growth owing to the rising healthcare awareness. However, the high cost and lower dental hygiene may challenge the market growth in this region.

Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years due to the growing demand from the emerging dental care industries.



