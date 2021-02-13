Global USB Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

USB devices have seen a tremendous adoption and ownership in past decade due to their accessibility and faster data rate compatibility. According to Market Research Future, the global USB devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, connector type, application, and region.

By type, the global USB devices market has been segmented into USB 1.0, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Others. Among these, the USB 3.0 segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This type of USB offers a transfer rate of 4.8 Gbps which is 10 times faster than USB 2.0. Hence, it is highly adopted across several regions and countries.

Based on product, the global USB devices market has been segmented into webcam, USB flash drives, memory card readers, digital audio players, computer peripherals, scanners & printers, and others. Among the above-mentioned segments, the computer peripherals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2019–2025. One of the major reasons contributing to the growth of this segment is the use of USB for data transfer and plug-n-play operation.

On the basis of connector type, the global USB devices market has been segmented into type A, type B, type C, and lightning connector. Among these segments, the market for type C USB devices is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The demand for type C based USB devices is increasing due to its ease of operation and faster data rates.

By application, the global USB devices market has been segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, healthcare & medical devices, and others. Among these applications, the automotive segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and infotainment systems which are usually USB operated

By region, the global USB devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Among these regions, the North American region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period whereas the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Key Players

The key players in the USB devices market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Corsair Memory, Inc. (US), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(Taiwan), SanDisk Corporation (US), Kingston Technology Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Corporation (South Korea), Micron Consumer Products Group Inc. (US), Verbatim Americas LLC.(Japan), Imation Corporation (US), Transcend Information Inc.(Taiwan), Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd.(China), Netac Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Intel Corporation(US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands). These players contribute a significant share in the growth of the global USB Devices market.

