Global Forensic Technologies Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Forensic Technologies market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forensic Technologies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
GE Healthcare
Agilent Technologies
Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH
Forensics Consulting Solutions
Forensic Pathways
LGC Limited
Neogen Corporation
Promega Corporation
NMS Labs
Qiagen
Pyramidal Technologies Ltd
SPEX Forensics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DNA Profiling
Chemical Analysis
Biometric/Fingerprint Analysis
Firearm Analysis
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Laboratory Forensics (LIMS)
Portable Forensics (FaaS)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
