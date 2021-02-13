Global Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

A vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a specialized laser diode that operates perpendicular to the surface chip and helps the devices to attain high data speeds and improved efficiency. The factors responsible for the growth of the VCSEL market include the growing adoption of VCSEL in automotive electronics applications, increasing usage of VCSEL in data communications. The VCSEL market has been segmented into type, material, and end user. Single-mode VCSEL dominates the market with a wide range of applications in optical fiber communication and data centers. Among the major end users, the IT and telecom vertical is expected to remain the dominating end user segment throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the VCSEL market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Vertilas GmbH, Santec Corporation, Vixar Inc, AMS Technologies AG, IQE PLC, II-VI Inc., Philips GmbH Photonics, Broadcom Inc, Lumentum Holdings, Finisar Corporation, Coherent Inc, TT Electronics Plc, Newport Corporation, NeoPhotonics Corporation, Necsel Laser, among others. These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–40% in the VCSEL market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America dominated the VCSEL market in 2018. Due to technological advancements in the aerospace industry, device manufacturers are using VCSEL to develop-long distance communication and surveillance systems. These are used in aerospace as these components consume less power, provide high performance to the overall system, and decrease the information processing time. The US is responsible for the highest contribution to the demand for VCSEL globally. This demand has further been propelled by the defense sector. As most of the end users in this market are aware of the latest technologies, they are increasingly investing in acquiring the latest services to increase the level of quality and improve design innovation. The market players in the region are exploring opportunities as the region is rapidly migrating to 5G. However, global economic fluctuations at times lead to losses incurred by major players, and economic instability in other regions impacts the sales and profits of in-house companies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market by 2023. This growth is majorly due to the high demand for RF amplifiers with a high rate of data transmission, higher frequency, and power leading to the adoption of VCSEL. Moreover, with the growth of VCSEL, the adoption of VCSEL based devices for energy & power applications and its demand for IT & telecommunication equipment is increasing.

